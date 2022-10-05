Man films Milton Keynes McDonalds workers making breakfast in 'unhygienic conditions'

A ‘disgusted’ McDonalds customer has revealed his horror after he saw staff preparing breakfast items outside the kitchen area in an ‘unsanitary’ side room.

The unnamed man, who shared a video of the encounter on TikTok using the name @Campbells_Back, stopped at the drive-thru of the franchise’s Great Linford restaurant in Milton Keynes, where he filmed an employee making bacon and cheese flatbread in the restaurant.

The worker, who appeared to be in a small side room where drive-thru orders were placed, said he did so because there was ‘not much room’ in the kitchen.

The customer then confronted the manager and asked the workers to throw out the food after stopping.

A McDonald’s spokesman told MailOnline: ‘We apologize to the customer for his experience and want to assure him that none of the food that was prepared in this way was served to our customers.

‘Hygiene and cleanliness are of the utmost importance to us and the team at our Linford Wood restaurant have been reminded of the importance of our processes which are in place to ensure food is prepared to strict hygiene standards.’

TikToker Campbell refused to leave the restaurant until he saw the bacon and cheese breakfast menu wrapped up and thrown away by staff

Cambell originally uploaded the video to the social media site TikTok, where he said it had gone viral, but it has since been removed.

In the clip, the customer could be seen filming the young man through the window as he made a series of sandwiches.

After being confronted by Campbell, staff claimed there was ‘no space’ in the kitchen to cook.

When Campbell said ‘it’s not a hygienic place to cook’, the man agreed, saying: ‘Yeah, I know.’

And when he confronted the head of the department, he said: ‘I will review that, I didn’t know about that.’

Soon after, he saw the staff unwrapping the sandwiches and throwing an empty garbage bag of food into the trash cans at the back of the restaurant.

Posting the clip to YouTube, he wrote: ‘I originally uploaded this to TikTok and it amassed just over 500,000 in a few hours but was quickly removed by them.

‘I’ve been asked by so many people to re-upload it so I thought there was no better place than YouTube.’

The bacon flatbreads were prepared for the next morning in the drive-thru ordering area

He continued: ‘Decided to stop at Great Linford McDonald’s in Milton Keynes on the way home the other night.

“I pulled up to the first window to pay and gave the boy £7.50 in change and he proceeded to take orders over the intercom.”

But Campbell continued to film the young worker through the window, where he could see him taking ham and cheese from a packet and making breakfast sandwiches.

He said: ‘Out of the corner of my eye I see him scratching his nose and thought to myself, you dirty f*****.

‘But literally as soon as he turned around, he grabbed some cheese and started making the following day’s breakfast flatbread.

‘In the time I was sitting there he had touched his nose, touched food, then touched the till, then touched the door and then grabbed the bacon and cheese, no gloves or general hygiene at all.

Cambell confronted the store’s manager who claimed he ‘didn’t know’ food was being prepared outside the kitchen

The social media user continued to film the workers in the restaurant before throwing the sandwiches into the bins at the back

‘Why is food prepared in the order room where money is handled?’

‘I don’t care what anyone says, it’s disgusting and shouldn’t be happening.

‘There will be people who will say it’s a waste of food that homeless people can have, but at the end of the day that kind of neglect of food can cause health problems and make people sick.

‘The poor boy at the first window was clearly just doing what he was told to do, but unless people start showing what’s going on in these branches, it’s only going to get worse.

‘One more thing before anyone points out that I still took my ‘order’, yes I did, but it was only because I was too focused on trying to resolve the situation.’

The fast food fan asks to speak to the manager, who claims he ‘didn’t know’ food was being prepared elsewhere.