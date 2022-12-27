Man fatally shot at a home in the Hunter region

A man was shot dead at a house in the NSW Hunter region overnight.

Emergency services were called shortly before 11pm on Tuesday to report that a man, believed by police to be 25, had been shot at a house on Traders Way, about 20 kilometers east of cessnock.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated him but he died at the scene. A police statement said he had not yet been formally identified as of Wednesday morning.

Detectives have established Strike Force Roslyn to investigate and are appealing to anyone with CCTV, dashcam vision or information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Specialized forensic police will also examine the crime scene.