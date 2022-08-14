Man fatally shoots himself after crashing into barricade near the US Capitol

<!–

A man has died after he drove his car into a barricade near the US Capitol in Washington DC and then started firing shots into the air as he emerged from the burning car before fatally shooting himself.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday at a vehicle barricade set up on East Capitol Street and 2nd Street in Washington.

Capitol Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, crashed into the barricade and that when he got out of the car, the vehicle burst into flames.

The man then opened fire and fired several shots into the air as police approached. He then turned the gun on himself and was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported and police do not believe officers fired back. A motive for the incident is unknown at this time, but police are investigating.

Police said in a statement “it doesn’t appear the man was aiming it at a member of Congress” and investigators are investigating the man’s background as they try to determine a motive.

Both the House and Senate are on recess, and very few staff members work at the Capitol complex at that hour.

The shooting comes at a time when law enforcement agencies across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned of the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search for Mar-a-van former President Donald Trump. . Lago Estate in Florida.

A tow truck removes a car that crashed into a U.S. Capitol barricade in Washington, D.C., on Sunday

The man got out of the burning vehicle and then opened fire, firing several shots into the air as police approached. He then turned the gun on himself and was later pronounced dead

U.S. Capitol Police Officer works near a police barricade on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, after a man drove his car into the vehicle barricade and began firing just after 4 a.m. Sunday

US Capitol Police inspect where a burning car crashed into a US Capitol barricade. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fired a weapon at Capitol Police before shooting himself

The attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man drove into a vehicle at two Capitol police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021. Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, 41, who was… an 18-year veteran of the force.

The driver, Noah Green, 25, got out of the car with a knife and was shot and killed by a third police officer after he lunged at him. Researchers believe Green was delusional and had increasingly suicidal thoughts.

Evans, a father of two, grew up in North Adams, Massachusetts, a close-knit town of about 13,000 in the northwest part of the state.

APRIL 2021 INCIDENT: Capitol Police Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans (right) 41, died after being rammed into the Capitol by Noah Green’s car (left) in April 2021

Sunday’s incident is reminiscent of a 2021 attack (pictured) when a man rammed into a vehicle at two Capitol police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021, killing Officer William “Billy” Evans.

His death came nearly three months after the Jan. 6 riots in the Capitol that killed five people, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the uprising.

Barbed wire had surrounded the Capitol for months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building.

The fencing has since been removed and thousands of National Guard troops deployed in response to the January uprising have since returned home, but many on Capitol Hill remain on edge.