Man faces trial after explosives found in N Dakota townhouse

WILLISTON, ND (AP) — Trial is slated for early next year for a North Dakota man accused of setting up explosives production in his mansion garage, where police reported having a large stockpile of bomb-making equipment found it.

Police said they seized nearly 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) of explosives as they completed the removal and removal of the materials from the mansion in Williston, northwest of the state Friday night.

Ross Petrie, 28, of Williston, is charged with a crime called “releasing destructive forces.”

An affidavit of probable cause said Petrie’s explosives could have had “catastrophic consequences.” An indictment and the affidavit of probable cause gave no motive for the explosives stockpile, although police said more information would be released Monday.

Trial for Petrie is set for February 13. His attorney, Jeff Nehring, did not return a phone call on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they evacuated more than 10 people from the building where Petrie’s mansion was located. Authorities said the building will remain empty until police complete their inspection and deem the units safe for residents to return.

The affidavit says law enforcement officers began executing a series of search warrants at Petrie’s residence on Oct. 10 after being told a narcotic lab might be in operation. Then, according to the affidavit, they discovered explosive materials, including powdered metals.

The release of the explosive materials would have “catastrophic consequences” not just for the immediate building, but for the entire complex of mansions, the affidavit said.

Williston is near the Montana Line and about 95 kilometers from the Canadian border.

