Man explodes at staff at Karen’s Diner after employee joked about his receding hairline

A fed up customer has exploded among staff at a Brisbane restaurant after an employee reportedly joked about his receding hairline.

Bec Hardgrave, a health coach in Queensland, filmed the outbreak at Karen’s Diner – a popular restaurant chain where staff pride themselves on their ‘rude service’.

“Get this, they told this guy he had a receding hairline, and this is what he did,” Ms Hardgrave told her followers in a now viral TikTok video.

“What’s the only thing your damn sign says? No body shaming!’ hears the man yell, pointing out the house rules at the entrance.

Under the restaurant’s house rules, jokes cannot be racist, sexist or homophobic, with abusive comments or insults that are also prohibited. It also advises body shaming and sexual harassment will not be tolerated.

Ms Hardgrave said that while she was in the restaurant, the staff threw cups at her table and told one of her friends to ‘brush her hair’.

“My friends and I went to Karen’s Diner, and I can safely say I probably won’t be back,” she told her followers.

“I know they get paid to be mean to you, but it was a little too hectic. They made insulting comments about people’s appearance.

“They told my friend to brush her hair, how mean is that. They told my other friend she was too old and threw cups at us.’

The fitness coach said a staff member later asked a group of elderly women to leave the restaurant — for no apparent reason.

“They said it through the microphone and set off an alarm,” she said.

“These ladies really got up and left. I’m not sure if they paid or not.”

TikTok viewers were divided on whether the alleged prank was inappropriate.

“You all need to know the risks before you go in. If you’re too soft don’t eat there,” wrote one man with more than 15,000 people who liked his comment.

“Literally the guy at the end is on the right,” added another.

Karen’s Diner must stop, it’s a mess. They break their own rules and boundaries and then react with surprise when people are upset,” wrote another.

“Karen’s Diner reminds me a bit of the Stanford prison experiment — like it started with a funny, quirky thing and now the staff on a power trip,” said a third.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Karen’s Diner for comment.