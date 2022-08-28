Man eats shish kebab in front of animal rights activists outside stores 

A man was filmed happily eating a shish kebab in front of animal rights activists as they protested outside several New York City stores.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was filmed Saturday eating his shish kebab outside the Nike store in New York City, where animal rights groups were protesting the company’s use of animal products.

He came off the street and started eating his meal in front of the activists, according to @ViralNewsNYC, whereupon a woman confronts him and tells him, “You are disgusting. Who do you think You Are? You’re a coward, you’re just a coward.

“You’re a piece of shit and you’re embarrassing,” the woman continues. ‘What am I going to do? Nothing, you will die yourself.’

The video then cuts to another woman in a hat berating the man and asking him if “it feels damn good?”

“You and your little jerk and your fucking way of killing animals and it feels good for the vegans, doesn’t it?” she yells at the man, who begins to nod and make a show of the remaining meat of his shish kebab.

“You’ve got all the blood on your face and on your hands,” the woman continues to scream. “It feels good with your little dick.

“Shame, shame, shame,” she yells as she walks away.

The video has now been viewed over 564,200 times, with over 16,800 likes on Twitter.

Many online applauded the man who ate a shish kebab in the now viral video

Many of those who responded appeared to be applauding the man, who was seen wearing a white t-shirt and sunglasses as he walked through Manhattan on Saturday.

One man said he deserved a beer with his shish kebab, while another said he deserved an Alex Stein award, referring to a conservative comedian who often trolls progressive liberals.

A third Twitter user said he’d do the same if he lived in New York City, writing, “I’d bring 50 of my friends and have a giant barbecue.”

He then called the unidentified man a “stud.”

The confrontation came as PETA, the animal rights organization, held a planned demonstration in front of the Nike, Dior and Louis Vuitton stores to protest their use of animal products.

The activists were filmed spilling fake blood in front of Louis Vuitton and Dior stores

The showdown came as PETA and other animal rights organizations marched through Manhattan in their annual Animal Rights March.

As hundreds of protesters made their way to SoHo, they stopped at Nike, Dior and Louis Vuitton stores to protest the use of animal products.

there they were filmed the spill of fake blood in front of Louis Vuitton and Dior stores, chanting “Shame on what you do” and “Christian Dior, animal abuser.”

They also held a sign outside the Dior store that read, “Fur is dead,” and protested further outside the Nike store, chanting “kangaroos are not shoes” and “bloodbaths we don’t condone; leave the kangaroos alone.’

At the end of the night, the protesters made their way to Central Park, where they met with a New York City Councilor to discuss his efforts to abolish the city’s carriages.

The goal of the march, according to Ashley Byrne, PETA’s director of outreach communications, was to “celebrate the success of our movement” and “take a stand together against speciesism” — what she described as “the idea that humans superior’ to animals and we have the right to use them for our purposes.’

Byrne also told DailyMail.com that while she hasn’t actually seen the video of the man eating a shish kebab, “it’s not uncommon for some people to throw a tantrum. It’s nothing activists haven’t seen.

“We make people think,” Byrne said, “and if that thought makes them uncomfortable, fine.”