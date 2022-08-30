Man disregard railroad track stop sign and is nearly crushed by a train in Argentina

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the reckless moment when a delivery man nearly died when he tried to run over a railroad track and was nearly run over by a train in Argentina.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist was on his way to drop off in Quilmes, southeast Buenos Aires, when he decided to ignore a sign asking motorists to stop at the railroad crossing Saturday night.

The man certainly seemed to be in a hurry to reach his destination and drove around a van that had stopped at the intersection.

The motorcyclist moved around the lowered fence and looked in both directions, but apparently he had misjudged the train’s distance and speed.

A delivery man stops at a railroad crossing in Quilmes, Argentina, just before he was nearly run over by a train on Saturday night. The 23-year-old’s motorcycle was crushed and he suffered fractures to both legs

A surveillance camera shows a motorcyclist driving past a van that had stopped at a railroad crossing when a train was about to pass. The train couldn’t stop in time and hit the man’s bicycle, leaving it in pieces

He then started to cross the track when the train suddenly slammed into his motorcycle and threw him to the ground.

The impact of the violence made him collapse to the ground, leaving his motorcycle in pieces.

The man was transported to Iriarte Hospital and treated for fractures to both legs.

The accident comes almost two weeks after four-year-old Thian Alfaro was killed by a train in the Buenos Aires city of Bosques, according to local media.

Still image from a security camera shows 23-year-old motorcyclist stopping behind a van at an intersection in the Argentine city of Quilmes, just before he was nearly killed trying to get ahead as the train approached

The motorcyclist can be seen on camera looking to his right but apparently misjudged the train’s distance before nearly being run over and killed

A 23-year-old man lies on the ground just after a train collided with his motorcycle while trying to cross a railroad track in Quilmes, Argentina, on Saturday night

The child was walking with his mother to a party on August 14 when he let go of his mother’s hand and ran across the train tracks.

The driver did not have enough time to press the brake and crashed into the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two days later, a 24-year-old Peruvian mother was returning from a doctor’s appointment with her 5-month-old baby when she was killed by a freight train in the central Argentine municipality of Córdoba.

According to authorities, Pamela Farro was surprised by the train and threw her baby on the floor to save his life. The baby was hospitalized with a head injury.