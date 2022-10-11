Man discovers unexploded WWII artillery at Manton Dam, south of Darwin in Northern Territory

<!–

A man who found an unexploded Second World War artillery round in the bush has been used as a cautionary tale after he decided to take it home before calling the police.

Northern Territory Police were called to a property in Berry Springs, about 60km south of Darwin, on Monday after the man reported he had the dangerous explosive in his home.

The man said he found the 11kg high-explosive artillery piece from the Second World War about 30km away in the Manton Dam area.

A Northern Territory man found an unexploded WWII artillery round (above) near an old military site

Manton Dam was built in the Second World War to supply water to the military based in Darwin.

Three wartime accommodation huts still remain on the site, which is now listed as a tourist attraction representing Darwin’s military history.

The police immediately identified the bomb as dangerous and unsafe to transport.

A nearby block of earth was sectioned off and the explosive safely detonated.

Superintendent Shaun Gill urged members of the public who find suspicious military equipment to leave it alone and report to police immediately.

The man took the artillery round to his home before calling the police, who then safely detonated it nearby (above)

“Instead of moving the device, mark the exact location and contact authorities who will attend and safely remove the item,” he said.

It comes just weeks after two young boys discovered an unexploded World War II hand grenade by a creek near Noonkanbah Station, about 1,500km from Monday’s bomb discovery.

Noonkanbah Station served as a base for the Royal Australian Air Force and the Dutch Army during the Second World War.