Man Dies by Suicide After Ramming Car Into Barricade Near U.S. Capitol

A man drove his car into a barricade near the US Capitol building early Sunday morning and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The man got out of his car, which crashed on East Capitol Street and Second Street after 4 a.m. when it caught fire, the US Capitol Police said: in a statement. He fired several shots into the air and shot himself as officers approached him.

The officers did not return fire, the statement said. No one else was injured. Authorities said they were investigating the man’s background.