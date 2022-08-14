Man Dies by Suicide After Ramming Car Into Barricade Near U.S. Capitol
A man drove his car into a barricade near the US Capitol building early Sunday morning and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
The man got out of his car, which crashed on East Capitol Street and Second Street after 4 a.m. when it caught fire, the US Capitol Police said: in a statement. He fired several shots into the air and shot himself as officers approached him.
The officers did not return fire, the statement said. No one else was injured. Authorities said they were investigating the man’s background.
“At this point, it doesn’t appear the man was targeting members of Congress who are on recess,” the statement said.
The Metropolitan Police Department, which is investigating the investigation, had not released any information about the man’s identity or motive on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. Supreme Court is also near the barricade the man hit.
Violence against public buildings and officials has increased since the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
On Thursday, a man trying to break into the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Cincinnati was shot and killed by law enforcement officials after a standoff. He had been on the FBI’s radar for months because of possible involvement in the attack on the Capitol.
A warrant to search classified material at the beachfront home and resort of former President Donald J. Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, prompted right-wing and Republican figures to warn of potential burgeoning violence.