Man dies after falling at Purling Brook Falls: Gold Coast

An elderly father has been killed after falling more than 20 meters from a cliff at one of the most photographed waterfalls in the country while hiking through the wilderness with his two daughters.

The incident took place around noon on Thursday at Purling Brook Falls in Springbrook National Park in the Gold Coast hinterland.

The 79-year-old, who was on holiday from Victoria and visiting one of his daughters, lost his footing in a narrow section of a track before falling 25 meters.

One of his daughters tried to climb down to help her father, but he could not be saved. 9News Gold Coast reported.

She was later rescued by the Queensland Ambulance Service helicopter.

A Queensland Police spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia: “Crews found the man at the bottom of the cliff and he was pronounced dead a short time later.”

A witness said: ‘It was very sad, we saw one of the relatives on the way back and she looked distraught’

The officers are preparing a report for the coroner.

A witness told 9News: “It’s a bit shocking because when you see helicopters, you think someone fell, got hurt or had an ankle injury.”

Another said: ‘It was very sad, we saw one of the relatives on the way back and she looked distraught.’

The Purling Brook Falls circuit is a 2.5-mile grade 3 hike in Springbrook National Park and takes about an hour and a half.