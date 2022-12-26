Man dies after crashing into woman’s apartment by diving out of window and trying to rape her

He later died at the scene from blood loss caused by a wound when he broke in.

The injured man attempted to rape the British woman inside, but she rebuffed him.

A ‘drug-crazy’ man has died after he forced his way into the apartment of a British woman by jumping headfirst out of a window and attempting to rape her.

The man, identified by local authorities as Jacques Freitas, forced his way through a metal barrier to enter the luxury condominium in Salvador, Brazil, just before Christmas, allegedly under the influence of drugs.

Shocking CCTV footage shows the official jumping headfirst through a glass panel, which left him bleeding profusely with a deep cut, before attempting to rape an unidentified woman.

Freitas died at the scene after leaving a trail of blood on the property’s floor in the December 22 attack.

The terrified woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, fought off her attacker.

She then managed to run out of her apartment and into the condo’s outdoor pool with him chasing her, as seen in the latest video.

But as Freitas gave chase, he could be seen collapsing at the edge of the pool, apparently from loss of blood.

Local media reported that Freitas died at the scene.

The police are now investigating the case and they have found cannabis, magic mushrooms and other pills inside his apartment.

Shown here is the broken door to the building after the December 22 attack in Brazil.

Freitas was bleeding while carrying out the attack. In the photo walking through the lobby of the building.

Forensics will determine if he was drugged when he committed his failed attack.

The building’s administrator, Rita Pires, told local media: ‘It was a night of terror. I have never seen anything like it.

She said of Freitas: ‘Even wounded, he still managed to run. Her hand was broken, she was limp, shaking, and she managed to run after the girl to the pool area.

And he said of the victim: ‘He has been living here for a year, he is in a state of shock. Her house is full of blood, it seems that she has killed an ox.

‘She’s so in shock, she didn’t sleep last night [Thursday]she stayed up all night.