A New Jersey man was found dead Monday in a kettle at a Lassonde Pappas processing plant in Bridgeton.

Dale R. Devilli, 63, was discovered at the Cumberland County plant after police received reports of a work-related accident.

After an initial investigation, New Jersey 101.5police determined that there was nothing suspicious about Devilli’s death.

There was nothing immediately indicating what caused the accident that led to his death, although the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration will continue to investigate the incident.

“Early Monday morning at our site, an accident occurred in which one of our employees was fatally injured,” said a spokesman for Lassonde Pappas.

“We are shocked at the loss of our friend and colleague and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

The 63-year-old was a miller at the Lassonde Pappas factory, according to his obituary.

“He will be remembered for his years of expertise and strong work ethic,” reads the obituary. “He hardly ever missed a day at work and was proud of his job.”

In addition to his time at Lassonde Pappas, the second largest producer of private label juice drinks, Devilli is known as “an avid outdoorsman and handyman.”

‘Of his countless hobbies, he perfected archery, fishing and gardening; the latter would grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables each summer.

‘Dale was seen as the rock in the surf. He was their protector, their leader and their home.’

A funeral will be held on September 26 for Devilli, who leaves behind his 28-year-old wife and their two daughters.