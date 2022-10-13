Man found dead on Hume Highway in Campbelltown after being hit by a truck is identified

<!–

A man found dead on the side of a busy Sydney freeway was only discovered when a truck driver checked his dash cam two days later.

David Howard’s body was found on the Hume Highway near Campbelltown, in the city’s south-west, on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services made the discovery after closing all northbound lanes at around 10am. 13.00 and carried out a search following a report of a possible fatal accident from the lorry driver.

He told police he hit something while driving Monday but assumed it was an animal.

The truck later realized it might be a person after checking the vehicle’s footage, according to Daily Telegraph.

David Howard (pictured) has been identified as the man found dead on Sydney’s Hume Highway on Wednesday

Police have launched an investigation into how Howard ended up on the road.

Meanwhile, loved ones have paid tribute to Mr Howard, who has been remembered as ‘one of the good ones’.

“We will all miss you, the family is trying to hold it together but we (are) all devastated,” his cousin Robbie Gordon wrote on Facebook.

‘I keep asking why the good ones leave early but you’ll always be with us my cuz. We will meet again one day, but until then we must stick together on the rest of the family.

Howard has been remembered by devastated loved ones as ‘one of the good ones’

In the photo, police officers are conducting the search for Howard on Wednesday

‘RIP my brother,’ wrote friend Sol Katene.

“Devastated to hear the news, still can’t believe it.”

Friend Jamie Ellis urged people struggling with their mental health to seek help.

‘RIP David Howard, brother long gone [sic] early,’ he wrote.

‘Anyone going through mental health issues please talk to someone #itsnotweaktospeak guys.’

Traffic backed up for up to five kilometers while police searched the busy highway

The search caused traffic delays along the Hume Highway as vehicles slowed to a crawl for several hours, with cars queuing up to five kilometers at some points.

All northbound lanes and the northbound on-ramps from Narellan Road were closed for the operation.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area or allow extra travel time as traffic was ‘very heavy’.

The investigation is continuing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Call Lifeline for confidential 24-hour support in Australia: 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue: 1300 224 63