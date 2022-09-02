Man creates viral thread based on funny Japanese product translations

<!–

An English speaker living in Japan shared some of the funniest translations he’s found on products since moving to the country.

Chris Pearce, an American translator who lives in Hyogo, Japan, posted a thread on Twitter featuring some of the hilarious English interpretations of Japanese expressions.

He said, “I’ve lived in Japan for a long time, most of my adult life. And there I found many secrets of life that I will now share with you.’

Bored Panda Rounded out Chris’s tweets, which included photos of products such as bags and magazines with English captions – but the wording wasn’t quite right.

The funny photos were dubbed “contemporary haiku” online and soon others started sharing their own finds.

Here, FEMAIL lists some of the funniest words of encouragement and advice people have shared – that just might help you get through the day…

‘Keep it fun pleasant hours play fast like a dream’ seen on a Japanese wallet – which could indicate ‘time flies when you’re having fun’

A bound notebook from Japan reads ‘Friends Forever, My Pleasure I’ve learn the pleasure of be seen’ When you find a true friend, you feel seen, heard and understood – so maybe this notebook is a good gift for a best friend. friend

Some wisdom shared by a Twitter user on a Japanese notepad – animals can indeed keep insects at bay, but we’re not sure about ‘wait and seek’

For some people, Disney’s Mickey Mouse makes them happy – although the giant version of the character on this Japanese t-shirt seems a little alarming

This Japanese wafer cookie wasn’t messing around with its marketing when it said ‘experiencing deliciousness made me a slave to tasting’ — but it’s unclear what exactly the offbeat expression is supposed to mean

If you’re having a bad day, this Japanese handbag might cheer you up – just to keep it fun

This Japanese pencil case reads ‘Nijiiro Sick – Why are girls so beautiful?’ A fantastic hodgepodge of words, but if we were back in high school we might still buy it

This Japanese poster features a cute life guide, telling people how to “Razy” in the summer. We don’t know exactly what it means, but we will try to Razy our summer anyway

This Japanese find says that you should always be an impressive throw and that something nice can happen

Japanese makeup brand Heroine has won international awards for its mascara — but we’re not sure the same can be said for its ads

One Twitter user said this Japanese bag actually had some great advice to “be brave and get dirty” and we agree

This Japanese wallet gives you a SAS pep talk every time you pay for your coffee, encouraging you to never give up and believe in yourself