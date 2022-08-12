Man climbs into Brooklyn apartment complex’s trash pit before plunging to his death down the chute

<!–

Footage from security cameras at a Brooklyn apartment building shows the puzzling moment when a man climbed into a garbage can and collapsed to his death, while a woman and another man watched.

The video of the deadly incident emerged from the second-floor hallway of the Medgar Evers apartments in Stuyvesant Heights around 4 a.m. Thursday. The unknown man was later found mutilated at the bottom of the parachute. He had succumbed to his death 15 minutes before his body was discovered.

The NYPD has not commented on why the man went into the garbage chute, but neighbors say he tried to retrieve his keys.

Authorities are also investigating whether the victim died directly from the fall or whether he accidentally entered the compaction section of the container, where he was found deformed.

No evidence in the CCTV footage shows keys being thrown into the pit as the man talks to another man before opening the hatch of the garbage chute and shoving half of his body inside.

A man died after falling off the first floor of a Brooklyn apartment building through a garbage chute, with residents saying he may have dropped his keys

The unidentified man was later found mutilated, 15 minutes after going into the parachute. He was found mutilated after his body went through the dumpster incinerator

He then seems to sit on the edge of the garbage can before deciding to lie down on the hatch of the well, held by the woman, to go down the abyss, video shows.

The man and the other man continue talking before his body is fully in the parachute and the hatch is closed.

The woman and the other man then lean into the trash can to check on their friend, using their phones as a light source.

The other man then goes into the parachute with his two arms and head, while the woman holds onto his lower body to keep him from falling.

“If you throw your keys in the incinerator, leave them behind,” Anthony Gordon, 60, who lives on the fourth floor of the building, told the Post.

The incident happened in the second-floor hallway of the Medgar Evers apartments in Brooklyn

“You can always have more keys made, but you can’t get another life.”

“Why go get your keys in the incinerator?” Gordon continued.

“I’d leave them there, wait for maintenance or have another pair made… I dropped my keys in an incinerator once and left them there,” he added.

Prince Watson, another resident who lives on the fifth floor of the building, said he had never seen the people in the surveillance video, but said it was not uncommon to see strangers in the apartment complex.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this, but that’s 2022 for you,” Watson, who is 30, told The Post.

“That’s just stupid,” he added. “They can’t have common sense, because you go to the management to get new keys. You don’t play like that for nothing.’