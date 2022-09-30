Man City vs Man Utd: Carragher insists Martinez CAN’T deal with Haaland physically

Jamie Carragher was warned in Sunday’s Manchester derby for Lisandro Martinez to ‘stay away’ from Erling Haaland as the centre-back is unlikely to outwit him.

Martinez was criticized for being too small after Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford earlier this season, but he has since become a cult hero at Old Trafford for his tenacious defense and leadership.

The 24-year-old has formed an impressive partnership with Raphael Varane, with the pair keeping three clean sheets in their last five games.

More to follow.