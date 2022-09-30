Man City vs Man Utd: Carragher insists Martinez CAN’T deal with Haaland physically
‘Stay away from him!’: Jamie Carragher advises Man United’s 5ft9 Lisandro Martinez – who he says is STILL too short – on handling 6ft4 Erling Haaland because he ‘can’t physically stop him’
Jamie Carragher was warned in Sunday’s Manchester derby for Lisandro Martinez to ‘stay away’ from Erling Haaland as the centre-back is unlikely to outwit him.
Martinez was criticized for being too small after Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford earlier this season, but he has since become a cult hero at Old Trafford for his tenacious defense and leadership.
The 24-year-old has formed an impressive partnership with Raphael Varane, with the pair keeping three clean sheets in their last five games.
More to follow.