WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Man City vs Man Utd: Carragher insists Martinez CAN’T deal with Haaland physically

Sports
By Merry

‘Stay away from him!’: Jamie Carragher advises Man United’s 5ft9 Lisandro Martinez – who he says is STILL too short – on handling 6ft4 Erling Haaland because he ‘can’t physically stop him’

By Michael Rudling for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Jamie Carragher was warned in Sunday’s Manchester derby for Lisandro Martinez to ‘stay away’ from Erling Haaland as the centre-back is unlikely to outwit him.

Martinez was criticized for being too small after Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford earlier this season, but he has since become a cult hero at Old Trafford for his tenacious defense and leadership.

The 24-year-old has formed an impressive partnership with Raphael Varane, with the pair keeping three clean sheets in their last five games.

More to follow.


Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino

You might also like More from author
More Stories

John Lennon-lookalike eco protester who…

Merry

Stuart Pearce suggests the North London…

Merry

Marseille fined £28,569 over crowd…

Merry
1 of 5,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More