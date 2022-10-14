Man City to score 3+, Haaland to score brace v Liverpool, Gomez carded at 19/1

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to the Premier League clash on Sunday night, with plenty at stake for both clubs.

Sky Bet now has a Build-A-Bet feature that can be used on Premier League matches where you can select two or more bets for greater odds.

Advertisement function. 18+. Please gamble responsibly

You can create your own combination to make your own unique bet on Sky Bet . build

Build-A-Bet tip: Joe Gomez carded, Erling Haaland scored a brace, City scored 3+ goals at 19/1 add to your bet slip HERE.

Haaland is tipped to score every match now as his total is added up every week.

He was mostly resting midweek against Copenhagen, where they tied 0-0 and could struggle if he were in the same form at Anfield.

However, the Citizens made it difficult for themselves to get to 10 men so early and with Haaland back on top there is more coherence about how the attacks are progressing.

That will ultimately be Liverpool’s downfall this weekend as they will be back to their basics as the Reds face multiple setbacks with injuries.

Their defense has already been compromised in most games, where they kept a clean sheet last year, and now they face one of the toughest teams offensively and defensively.

Gomez was sent off from Rangers in the Champions League but they had a great time and scored seven, the opposite of City’s away performances in the league.

But improvements are still to be made, Jurgen Klopp’s side still struggled in the first half and at 1-1 the game looked open – but against City they can’t afford to give them a space.

USE THE SKY BET BUILDING BET HERE

Claiming Sky Bet Football Offer:

Sign up with Sky Bet Place your first single bet on £10 or more. You will receive 3 x £10 wagering tokens with no expiry date

HEAVEN BET – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets*

best bets Saturday daily horse racing tips from Ascot, Newton Abbot and Market Rasen

giant boost 50/1 for Erling Haaland to score ALWAYS against Liverpool with a BetVictor offer

NFL BUILDER NFL Free Bets Offer: Bet £10 On Bet Builders, Get £40 In Free Bets On 888Sport

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

GWOAT Shields v Marshall: odds and offers ahead of London’s historic women’s boxing fight

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Don’t forget to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk is banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

* NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY ODDS OF 1/1 OR HIGHER. 3 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BETS NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS ONLY TAKE ON FOOTBALL. FREE BETS ARE NOT COLLECTABLE. NO EXPIRY OF THE FREE BET. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&C APPLY.