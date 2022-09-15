Man City striker Erling Haaland wants to score five goals with five touches

Erling Haaland has claimed he wants to score as many goals as possible in as few touches as possible after continuing his unbelievable goalscoring streak for Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Norwegian attacker took on his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and, despite having a quiet evening for most of the game, popped up for six minutes to score the winning goal with an acrobatic volley. This brought his record to 13 goals in eight games for City since his arrival in July.

Wednesday’s game wasn’t the first time Haaland has struggled to get involved in City’s build, but he has insisted he doesn’t care as long as he stays on the scoresheet.

Erling Haaland scored again on Wednesday to take his tally to 13 goals for Man City

Haaland congratulations by his teammates will be a familiar face this season

Asked if he would like to get more contact with the ball in matches, Haaland told BeIN SPORTS on Wednesday evening: ‘My dream is to touch the ball five times and score five goals! That’s my biggest dream.’

The 22-year-old appears to be aware of others pointing to his lack of involvement apart from scoring but has said he will not be distracted by this and will continue to focus on putting the ball in the back of the net .

“People may talk about not touching the ball enough, but I don’t care.

“I know what I’m going to do, what I have to do, and this is exactly what I did today in a difficult game. And this is exactly what I will continue to do,” he said.

Haaland sometimes struggles to get involved in games, but doesn’t worry about his lack of touch

After a remarkable start to his time in England, it would be easy for complacency to sneak in Haaland.

However, that does not seem to be a problem for the striker, who says he remains focused and City will soon be back in action against Wolves on Saturday.

“I’m going to be thinking about Wolverhampton soon because that’s how my brain should be,” he explained.

“I have to focus on the following things, I have to focus on the right things, because if I think too much, I think it’s not right.”