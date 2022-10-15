<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kevin De Bruyne expects to face the same old Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, despite Jürgen Klopp’s side being 13 points behind the champions.

Liverpool have not been at their best this season, although they did beat City 3-1 in the Community Shield game.

Since then, they have slumped to defeats against Napoli, Manchester United and Arsenal, and were retained by Fulham and Brighton.

Kevin De Bruyne expects a tough challenge from Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday

Still, De Bruyne insists they won’t underestimate their big rivals and prepare the same as if they were locked in one of their famous title fights.

“We have no illusions that it will be a huge test for us,” swore De Bruyne. “It’s true that they haven’t reached the same level as previous seasons so far, but they are dangerous and have so much quality all over the field.

“Anfield is always a difficult place to go, but we have won there before and have come close to victory on many occasions.

Liverpool had their worst start to a Premier League season in a decade

Liverpool can hurt you and their 7-1 result against Rangers last week shows how dangerous they are.

“They have had injuries so far this season and some difficult results, but as always it will be a challenging and intense game.”

City have lost just one of their last 37 league games – a testament to both cheating and deceit according to their star playmaker.

“We are proud of our consistency, but it takes so much hard work every day on the training ground to maintain this level,” said de Bruyne.

“Every player in our squad plays and trains at the highest level and that brings out the best in everyone.”