Man City star Ilkay Gundogan’s wife Sara Arfaoui blasts Manchester restaurants

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The wife of Manchester City footballer Ilkay Gundogan has hit out at restaurants across the city, complaining there are no good places to eat.

Sara Arfaoui, 27, said in an Instagram post that she is fed up with ‘terrible food’ in Manchester, adding that its restaurants ‘focus on making money with drinks’.

The model, who was born in France but moved to Italy as a child, added that she couldn’t find ‘a real Italian or good sushi or just fresh food… everything frozen’.

Manchester City footballer Ilkay Gundogan, 31, with his wife Sara Arfaoui, 27

Sara Arfaoui was born in France but moved to Italy as a child and worked as a TV presenter

Sara Arfaoui said in an Instagram post that she is fed up with ‘terrible food’ in Manchester

Mrs Arfaoui, whose 31-year-old German husband plays as a midfielder, made the comments after being asked to name her favorite restaurant in Manchester.

In a post first reported by The sun, she wrote: ‘Sorry I’m sorry to be honest but nothing. I’m tired [sic] so bad to find a good restaurant but terrible food everywhere.

‘Can’t find a real Italian or good sushi or just fresh food… everything frozen. Restaurants here are the focus [sic] on making money with drinks and shots [sic] like nightclubs, not quality food. Maybe in London, but in Manchester nothing. Sorry.’

But in response to her post, food critic Jay Rayner told The Sun: ‘This is a ridiculous point of view. Manchester is full of brilliant independent restaurants.

The model said she couldn’t find ‘a real Italian or good sushi or just fresh food’

Mrs Arfaoui is a model who was born in France and worked as a TV presenter for Rai 1 in Italy

Ms Arfaoui met Gundogan early last year – and they announced their engagement in December

Jorgelina Cardoso, wife of former Man United star Angel Di Maria (pictured together in May 2015), said in August that food in the UK is ‘disgusting’ and that ‘the women look like china’

‘It’s an absolute gem of a place to eat and comments like this in difficult economic times are not helpful to businesses struggling to make ends meet.’

It comes after Jorgelina Cardoso, the wife of former Man United star Angel Di Maria, said in August that food in the UK is “disgusting” and “the women look like china”.

Ms Arfaoui, who worked as a TV presenter for Rai 1 in Italy, met Gundogan early last year – and they announced their engagement in December.

The couple are believed to have married at a registry office in Denmark before holding a lavish wedding for friends on Lake Como in Italy in May.