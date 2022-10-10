Man City star Haaland reveals bizarre diet which he reckons has ‘great benefits’

Manchester City goalkeeper Erling Haaland has revealed his bizarre diet that includes heart, liver and filtered water.

The 22-year-old, who scored his 20th goal of the season in just 12 games last weekend, has taken the Premier League by storm.

Getty Man City striker Haaland has revealed his unusual diet

Since joining the Sky Blues for £51m from Borussia Dortmund this summer, he’s been a duck to English football with his incredible physique helping him dominate the defence.

And the Norway international has lifted the lid on his Hannibal Lecter-esque routine in his recent documentary called ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’.

“You (other people) aren’t eating this, but I’m taking care of my body,” Haaland said, showing off huge chunks of heart and liver from his butcher.

“I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important.

“People say meat is bad for you, but which one? The meat you get at McDonald’s?

‘Or the local cow that eats grass there? I eat the heart and the liver.”

Getty The 22-year-old continues to shoot on all fronts and has 20 goals in all competitions

He also claimed that he only drinks water through a complicated filter system.

“The first thing I do in the morning is get some sunlight in my eyes, which is good for the circadian rhythm.

“I’ve also started filtering my water a bit. I think it could have great benefits for my body.”

Haaland, who claims to have 6,000 calories a day, is also a fan of ice baths and glasses that filter blue light to improve his sleep.