Man City star Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month for August

Erling Haaland has been named Premier League Player of the Month for August after stunning first weeks in England.

The Norwegian arrived at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund with much fanfare this summer and has delivered properly, scoring nine goals in his first five games in August before making that 10 out of six when September rolled around.

After a difficult afternoon in City’s Community Shield defeat to Liverpool in late July, Haaland took little time to go to bed in the Premier League, scoring twice in his league debut at West Ham.

Erling Haaland has had a great start to his life at Manchester City and has won his first Player of the Month award

After hitting a blank at home to Bournemouth, a game in which he enjoyed just eight touches in a comprehensive 4-0 win, Haaland duly returned to the score sheet with a goal at St James’ Park.

Returning to the Etihad, Haaland scored the first of his two hat-tricks, this time against Crystal Palace.

With City trailing 2-0 in a game they lost last season, Pep Guardiola would have been forgiven for fearing the worst as his team stared into the course of another shock loss at the hands of Patrick Vieira and his vibrant Palace side. side.

Haaland, however, brought City to safety with three crucial goals in 19 minutes of the second half to drag his side to victory.

Haaland scored his second hat-trick of the season with a sensational first half against Nottingham Forest

Next up was Nottingham Forest, which had struggled defensively in the campaign so far. Taking advantage of their mismatched defense, Haaland scored another hat-trick, this time within 24 minutes. City went on to win 6-0.

Guardiola said of his attacker after the evisceration: “What he has done in Norway, Austria and Germany, he is trying to do here.

He scores a goal on the first contact with the ball. We knew. Julian [Alvarez] we also have incredible strikers.

“He always scores goals. He can be stopped if we don’t play well. We try to play decently because we create opportunities up front for our talented players to score goals.”

Haaland has supported his spectacular domestic form with a solid show in Europe

The Norway international added his score in early September with a goal against Aston Villa, giving City the lead at Villa Park.

He has also supported his sensational domestic form in Europe. Two goals in the opening game of the group stage against Sevilla were followed on Wednesday by a spectacular winner in the game against his former club Borussia Dortmund. It was an attack that Guardiola compared to his hero Johan Cruyff’s famous goal against Atlético Madrid all those years ago.

Haaland becomes the 10th player to win the award in his first month in the Premier League, joining the esteemed troupe of Jurgen Klinsmann, Robbie Keane and Diego Costa.

Haaland joins esteemed company in winning the award in his first month in the Premier League – includes former Chelsea forward Diego Costa

Bruno Fernandes also closed an excellent opening month with the award in January 2020