Man City ‘offer Bernardo Silva to Barcelona’ in shock £67m deal to fund move for Lucas Paqueta

Manchester City are reported to be offering star playmaker Bernardo Silva to Barcelona for £67million.

City boss Pep Guardiola gave the Portuguese midfielder a hands-off warning just 10 days ago as both Barca and PSG snooped around.

But now it looks like the Manchester blue half has changed their mind and they can cash in on the 27-year-old.

Manchester City have reportedly offered Bernardo Silva to Barcelona for £67million

Bernardo Silva was crucial to Man City’s title win last season by playing in 35 EPL games

A swap deal that saw Neymar join City and Silva on his way to Paris was shot by all sides, but rumors remain that the former Monaco man could leave the Etihad Stadium.

Silva was strongly linked with a departure from City and last summer L’Equipe are now claiming that the Premier League champions have offered Silva to Barcelona themselves.

City have already raised more than £150m from player sales this summer, with Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus as the main sources of income.

However, it has also been suggested that Guardiola’s side may want to take over Lyon playmaker Lucas Paqueta.

The sale could give City the money to get their hands on Lyon playmaker Lucas Paqueta (pictured)

The Brazilian has sparked interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Newcastle this summer, but Man City’s temptation would certainly put the champions at the front of the line.

L’Equipe say City are looking for a £68m deal for Paqueta.

Cramped Barcelona may seem like a godsend for Silva, but the Catalans continue to find a way to get deals out of the pocket.

The La Liga giants were slow to register Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen due to the financial implications, but have since taken on Robert Lewandowski, Ralphina and Jules Kounde for nearly a combined £150 million.

Silva joined City five years ago for £43.5m and was one of Guardiola’s most trusted stars

Just a week ago, Barca raised some money by selling 15% of their domestic television rights to global investment firm Sixth Street in a deal worth around £268.5 million.

An important domino that has to fall is that of Frenkie de Jong. Xavi’s side appears to be counting on the Dutchman leaving for Manchester United this summer, even though the player himself has indicated that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

It is believed United were willing to pay £63million to secure the midfielder. Collecting that fee and taking de Jong’s £165,000 a week wage off the books – and the £17million they owe him in deferred wages – is crucial to registering the players they acquired this summer and potentially everyone else.