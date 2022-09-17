Man City ‘join the race for Milan Skriniar’s services’ with his Inter deal up at the end of 2022-23

Manchester City have reportedly joined the ever-growing list of clubs interested in the services of Inter’s Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar.

The Premier League champions have joined players like Tottenham and Chelsea as their eye was drawn to the Serie A defending hero, and they could make a switch to the centre-back.

Skriniar’s current contract with Giuseppe Meazza will expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, and after several seasons of snooping around, several top European clubs are sure to take a step.

Milan Skriniar could be the subject of an approach to Premier League side Manchester City

The 27-year-old is set to say goodbye to Inter, where he has been playing his football since a 2017 arrival from fellow Italian Sampdoria, as he will be free to talk to clubs outside Italy from January.

And Simone Inzaghi’s side faces an uphill battle, with the financial powerhouses of the Premier League – and PSG – all set to flex their considerable muscles in pursuit of their man.

But it’s not quite an open and closed case. Chelsea, long-time admirers of Skriniar, have just spent £108 million on Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, and the French champions have reportedly already turned down several bids.

Pep Guardiola already has five centre-backs, but Nathan Ake has been linked with an exit

Le Parisians reportedly rejected a £43 million bid, with the Italian giants keen to keep the player for another season, even at the risk of losing him for nothing in 2023.

And City looked to the Bundesliga to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji on transfer deadline day for their fifth centre-back in an already star-studded roster.

Pep Guardiola’s main goal for 2023 was thought to be to strengthen his midfield, with Bernardo Silva being linked with a move to Barcelona.

In 223 appearances at Inter Skriniar, he has won a Serie A title, Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup

But interest in the Slovakian defender would suggest otherwise, and the Sanpedor coach has spoken out in his consideration of adding another centre-back, with Nathan Ake repeatedly linked with a transfer last summer.

Another Premier League rival for Skriniar comes in the form of Spurs, whose coach Antonio Conte won the Serie A title in 2020-21, and the prospect of reviving an obviously fruitful relationship can be hard to beat. to be.

However, the chance to play under Guardiola – widely regarded as the greatest tactician in the modern game – could be too strong of an appeal to ignore for a player entering the prime of his career and eager to add more titles to his streak. want to add.