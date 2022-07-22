Man City: Jack Grealish backs Erling Haaland to be ‘unstoppable’ this season

Jack Grealish has backed new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to become ‘unstoppable’ during his debut Premier League season.

Haaland has already shared lifts with Grealish after joining Pep Guardiola’s squad for his first few training sessions this week in Houston.

The 22-year-old remained out of the win over Club America on Thursday morning but will make his first appearance against Bayern Munich in Green Bay before City head home.

Grealish and Haaland have become close during the Norwegian’s first week at the club and the England winger enjoys interacting with each other.

“Erling looked good in training and once he is fully fit he will be unstoppable,” said Grealish. “I can’t wait to play with him and I’m really looking forward to it.

“He basically said to me, ‘I’m only half the price of you, so I don’t have the pressure’.

‘Of course there will always be high expectations, but these days you have to deal with them. I suppose if he misses an opportunity or whatever, people will always have something to say. I had to get used to it myself.’

Haaland is known for being a genuine talker and Grealish added: ‘He’s a great guy, a brilliant guy. The first day I met him, we took the car together and even after that drive I thought, “what a guy”. He is so down to earth and very honest with who he is. You get used to that.’

Meanwhile, Guardiola claimed City could muddle through without signing a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko if they miss Brighton’s Marc Cucurella or other defensive targets.

Brighton value the Spaniard at £50million and City are unlikely to commit to that fee.

“Whatever the club decides what to do, I follow the club,” Guardiola said. “The club decides on the purchases. We are missing an important player in the dressing room with Aleks, very important. We’re trying, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.

“If it doesn’t happen, we have alternatives with Joao (Cancelo), with Josh (Wilson-Esbrand) being a young talent, Nathan (Ake) can play there. We’ll see what happens.’

Wilson-Esbrand struggled with injuries but made an impression after coming on against Club America, as he did in a Carabao Cup win over Wycombe last season.

“He will be with us, he has to train with us,” Guardiola said. “Unfortunately we cannot forget Josh the last two seasons with injuries, important ones.

“He needs time, but the quality he has with the ball, aggressive, has the potential to be with us.

“We have to stay calm because if a young player has had a lot of injuries in the last two seasons, it’s always in his head. He can do it step by step.’