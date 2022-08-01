Man City fans are the MOST CONFIDENT in the Premier League, as 80% believe they will win the title

Manchester City fans are most confident in the Premier League for the new season, new research shows.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the title for the fourth time in five years last season and their supporters think they are in a good place to do it again.

A study commissioned by BT Sport used advanced science to test whether fans really believe their own predictions for the new campaign.

Manchester City fans are confident their team will win their fifth league title within six years

Working with Imperial College London, a team of neuroscientists used state-of-the-art functional MRI technology to analyze fans’ beliefs for the upcoming football season.

The survey found that 80% of Manchester City fans believe their team will finish at the top of the league this season, while MRI technology shows that 48% of Citizens are either confident or very confident in predicting the future. final table.

Liverpool pushed City all the way forward in 2021-2022 and will once again be their closest challengers, but only 69% of Reds fans believe they will win the competition and only 33% have shown confidence in their predictions.

Other fans who see themselves as league winners include Chelsea (31%), Arsenal (22%) and Manchester United (22%).

69% of Liverpool fans think they will win the league after pushing City to their limits last season

“It is at this time of year that everyone is looking ahead to the new season and trying to predict what is going to happen,” said Jamie Hindhaugh, head of BT Sport.

“Our fan research brings up some remarkable predictions, while our campaign tests those beliefs to find out if fans really think they’re true.”

There is renewed optimism at Newcastle after last year’s Saudi-backed takeover and 77% of Magpies fans believe their team will win the Premier League title within the next decade.

Meanwhile, most Premier League fans (64%) think Manchester United will never regain the level of success they achieved during the Sir Alex Ferguson years and nearly half (48%) of the club’s own fans agree. agree with this opinion.

22% of Man United fans think Erik ten Hag will lead them to the trophy in his first year in charge

More than three quarters of Newcastle fans believe their side will lift the trophy in the next decade

The survey also looks at each club’s predicted league positions and compares them to where fans would place their own clubs.

The most optimistic fans are Crystal Palace and Brighton – with their supporters’ predicted finishing positions three places higher compared to other fans’ predictions of their club’s finishing position.

Believe it? See it now on BT Sport

