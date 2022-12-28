Man City boss Pep Guardiola tells Erling Haaland he cannot be ‘tainted’ by Leeds praise

Pep Guardiola does not expect Erling Haaland to soften to Leeds’ nice words before his return to his hometown.

The prolific Norwegian will be in the spotlight even more than usual on Wednesday when Manchester City resume their Premier League title defense at Elland Road.

Haaland, who has scored 24 goals in just 19 games for City, was born in the West Yorkshire town in 2000 during his father Alf-Inge’s three-year spell as a defender with the Whites.

Pep Guardiola warned star man Erling Haaland not to be distracted by praise from Leeds

He grew up supporting Leeds, as well as City, where Alf-Inge later played, and the encounter is sure to be a moving one for the Haaland family.

Adding to the sentiment, the game will also reunite Haaland with Jesse Marsch, the Leeds manager he played with early in his career at RB Salzburg.

Marsch has spoken of his ‘incredible relationship’ with the player and joked that he wouldn’t mind if Haaland picked up a ‘little hamstring injury’ on match day.

But City manager Guardiola said: ‘It won’t be a friendly game. They want to win, we want to win. Your fans will push your team.

The Norwegian has been in incredible form this season – scoring 24 times since his £53m move.

Haaland has received praise from former boss Jesse Marsch, who will seek to thwart him.

‘Let’s hope Erling won’t be contaminated by the opponent’s nice words. I think he’ll be ready and I’m pretty sure Jesse would rather play our good players on the field.”

City go into the match, their first in the Premier League in six weeks due to the World Cup break, trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points.

Remarkably, Brentford defeated them at home in their last league outing and Guardiola feels there are few more difficult tests his side could face as they look to get back on track.

“It’s one of the hardest games,” he said. “I would have preferred another rival than Leeds right now after the World Cup.

Guardiola said he would prefer to face an opponent other than Leeds after the World Cup.

“It is the most aggressive team in the Premier League, statistically.

They don’t give you time to think and you have to be precise, you have to be at a high level to do it in the situations you have.

“We have to be alert and careful, because if the distance is further, after our loss against Brentford, and with how strong Arsenal are, it will be very difficult to catch them.”

Guardiola insists that City have no plans to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window.

He said: ‘I don’t think so. I think we’re going to end (the season) this way.