Man charged with taking intimate photos without consent on Sydney beaches

by Jacky
A man has been charged with taking intimate photos of women on Bronte and Bondi Beaches.

Police have charged a man with taking intimate photos of women on beaches in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, reportedly at least twice in recent weeks.

Officers from the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were called to Bronte beach at about 3pm Saturday after lifeguards spoke to a man who was found to have intimate photos of women on his cell phone, which were reportedly taken that afternoon.

A man has been charged with taking intimate photos of women on Bronte and Bondi Beaches.Credit:Ben Rushton

Further investigation has led police to claim that a number of other photos and videos were taken at Bondi Beach around 2:45pm on Saturday, November 19.

The identities of the women are unknown.

Officers arrested the man and took him to Waverley Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without permission.

He appeared before Parramatta local court on Sunday, where he was granted conditional bail to appear before Waverley local court on Tuesday.

The investigations are continuing.

