Man charged with plotting to kill Kavanaugh Googled ‘assassin skills’ and ‘how to be stealthy’

The California man arrested in front of the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last month googled “assassin skills,” “how to be stealthy,” and “Reagan assassination attempt,” according to the FBI report, and hoped to kill three of the judges. kill in total.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., was arrested on June 8, armed with a pistol, knife and burglary tools after calling his sister encouraging him to call 911 and hand himself over.

He pleaded innocent on June 22 and will appear in court on August 23.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Roske had signed up on Reddit forums, using various emails, to seek advice on how to kill a “HVT” – presumably a “high-value target.”

The FBI’s search warrant says, “Roske said he used his Reddit account to ask questions of people he didn’t know in order to refine his plan to kill the Justice.

Roske also stated that on Monday, June 6, 2022, he attempted to use the settings menu on the Acer laptop to wipe the device because Roske did not want anyone he spoke to involved in his actions. ‘

Nicholas John Roske, 26, (left) was arrested in June for allegedly attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (right). On Wednesday, an FBI warrant said he had investigated how to kill someone and sought advice on online forums

Roske was arrested on a street near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home (pictured), where security has been strengthened after the incident

One of the questions Roske posed on the Reddit forum “Two X Chromosomes,” which describes itself as a female perspective, was, “Would Kavanaugh’s removal from SC help women in the long run?”

His emails also included messages thanking him for attending a shooting range and training facility.

On his cell phone, he searched for “quietest semi-automatic rifle” and “most effective place to stab someone,” the document says.

Roske also used the messaging app Discord to discuss his plans and talked about the plot four weeks prior to his arrest.

On May 25, Roske, who had used the screen name ‘Sophie42’, wrote to Person #1: ‘I’m going to prevent roe v wade from being overthrown’

The other person replied ‘what are you trying to do’.

“Remove a few people from the Supreme Court,” Roske is said to have replied.

are you going Tun? Run?’ Person No. 1 wrote back.

‘after you mean?’ wrote Roske.

‘oh haha ​​good one,’ wrote Person #1.

“Two dead judges won’t do anything. The whole government is f*****. There is no confirmation that you would die before you killed them all.”

Roske then replied ‘yes, but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I’m aiming for 3. all the major decisions of the past 10 years have been along party lines, so if any are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have power’.

On May 27, Roske received an email from an online gun store called Southern Ordnance, confirming his order for a Snap Gun Lock Pick — used by locksmiths to open locks — costing $49.95.

The warrant was filed Wednesday by the FBI and seeks access to all email, Reddit and Discord accounts used by Roske.

Roske reportedly discussed his desire to assassinate three Supreme Court justices while chatting in a forum with a person he did not know

An affidavit from the FBI states that Roske told investigators he intended to kill Kavanaugh and himself on June 8. Earlier this month, FBI agents were spotted in Roske’s Simi Valley, California.

According to an affidavit from the FBI, Roske had flown from California to Washington and was spotted near Kavanaugh’s home in the middle of the night on June 8.

He was carrying a briefcase armed with a Glock-17 pistol, two magazine clips, a quick loader, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch and a crowbar.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, however, police said he had called 911 because he was having suicidal thoughts.

He told the operator that he was going to kill Kavanaugh and then himself because he didn’t expect to get away with the crime.

Roske was taken into custody soon after the call and is said to have confessed to investigators that he was angry about the leaked Supreme Court draft decision, indicating that Kavanaugh and his fellow conservative judges were on the brink of Roe V. Wade and federal law. of women on abortions.

Investigators added that Roske told them he believed Kavanaugh would relax gun laws in the country in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“Roske stated that he began to think about how to give purpose to his life and decided to kill the Supreme Court judge,” the affidavit said.

Roske (above) is said to have told detectives he was angry about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion and the recent shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and planned to give his life to to hold back Kavanaugh’s votes

Protesters returned to Kavanaugh’s Maryland home just hours after Roske was arrested while carrying a disturbing arsenal of weapons and equipment

A woman holding a ‘liar’ sign with Kavanaugh’s face on it and another saying ‘watch your own womb’ on June 8

Kavanaugh, a Catholic resident of Washington, sparked particularly heated debates in 2018 about his views on women and abortion rights.

He was forced to angrily deny sexually assaulting a woman at a party while attending school in a series of hearings that electrified and divided much of the US.

His confirmation gave conservatives a 5-4 majority in the court, which grew further when Catholic, fiercely anti-abortion Amy Coney Barrett joined in October 2020 after the death of abortion rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Roe v. Wade was quashed on June 24 and protests have continued ever since.

Congress has since passed legislation to strengthen security around the nine judges, with Biden signing a bill to extend protections to their families.