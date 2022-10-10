Man charged with murder in Detroit-area hotel shooting

DEARBORN, Michigan (AP) — A man accused of murdering a hotel worker in suburban Detroit and barricading himself in a room for hours was charged Sunday with murder and other crimes.

Reichsrd Williams-Lewis, 34, was denied bail during an appearance in court.

He is accused of shooting and killing a 55-year-old employee on the third floor of a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan. Williams-Lewis also shot at another employee on Thursday, slamming a first-floor office door and pointing a gun at a guest and another employee, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In court, police said the incident started when Williams-Lewis, 37, was confronted by staff for being noisy and disturbing other guests.

Williams-Lewis, who was told to leave the hotel, shot and killed an employee who was taking an elevator to the third floor to check on his colleagues, Cpl said. Nicholas Damphousse.

“The evidence is that this case is alarming,” prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “We have long learned that no place is sacred when it comes to gun violence. No churches, no cinemas, no supermarkets or hotels.”

It was not immediately known whether Williams-Lewis has a lawyer who can comment on the allegations.

The hotel and surrounding businesses were evacuated for hours on Thursday as police, with the help of a lawyer, persuaded Williams-Lewis to surrender peacefully.

Gabi Silver said Williams-Lewis asked about her, although she doesn’t know him.

“I kept saying the same thing over and over, talking to him about his family and telling him he wouldn’t get hurt if he surrendered,” Silver told The Detroit News.

____

This story has been corrected to show that Williams-Lewis’s first name is Reichsrd.

PART: