Man charged with murder in Bronte, Sydney’s east, after alleged domestic violence incident

An elderly man has been charged with murder after a woman died following an alleged domestic assault in an upmarket eastern Sydney beach suburb.

Police were called to a home on Bronte Road in Bronte around 6pm on Thursday following a welfare report concern and found a 74-year-old woman outside with critical injuries.

The woman was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital but could not be saved.

A 74-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Waverley Police Station where he was charged with one count of murder.

He was refused bail and will appear at Waverley Local Court on Friday.

Police arrived at the Bronte Road home to find a woman critically injured. Pictured: Rescue workers raced to save her life

An elderly man with blood stains on his shirt has been arrested and charged with murder following an alleged domestic assault at a home in Bronte on Thursday night

Pictures from the scene show the elderly man, with gray hair, a beard and glasses, being led from the house with his hands behind his back.

Bloodstains are visible on the sleeve of his t-shirt and there appears to be a bruise under his left eye.

NSW Police said it is believed the elderly man and woman are known to each other.

Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived and placed her in an ambulance

Pictures from the scene show the elderly man, with gray hair and glasses, being led from the scene with his hands behind his back

A crime scene has been established at the home and it is being investigated by special officers.

Pictures from neighbors show several emergency vehicles parked on the narrow street which runs down to Bronte Beach.

As many as three ambulances and several police cars attended the Bronte Road home and witnesses said a police ambulance was also present.

