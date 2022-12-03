Man charged with dangerous driving over Anzac Bridge deaths, police say

A man has been charged with the deaths of two people who police say exchanged details following an accident on Anzac Bridge in Sydney’s inner west on Friday night.

Police said a Lidcombe woman, 25, and a Hurstville man, 38, suffered critical injuries and died when a Commodore sedan reportedly struck a car they were standing close to on the bridge shortly before midnight.

Emergency services were at the scene of the Anzac Bridge crash. Credit:Nine News

A passing taxi, driven by a 24-year-old Westmead man, was hit by one of the cars when it was pushed into the third lane.

The pair who were killed had exchanged details after a minor collision on the bridge’s city lanes, police said Saturday.