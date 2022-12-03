Man charged with dangerous driving over Anzac Bridge deaths, police say

A man has been charged with the deaths of two people who police say exchanged details following an accident on Anzac Bridge in Sydney’s inner west on Friday night.
Police said a Lidcombe woman, 25, and a Hurstville man, 38, suffered critical injuries and died when a Commodore sedan reportedly struck a car they were standing close to on the bridge shortly before midnight.
A passing taxi, driven by a 24-year-old Westmead man, was hit by one of the cars when it was pushed into the third lane.
The pair who were killed had exchanged details after a minor collision on the bridge’s city lanes, police said Saturday.
The driver of the Commodore, a Burwood man, 41, was taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing and treatment for minor injuries.
Loading
Police later arrested him on Saturday. They charged him with two counts of dangerous driving resulting in death, and negligent driving resulting in death.
He was denied bail to appear in Parramatta bail tribunal on Sunday.
Our Breaking News Alert shall you up to date of important breaking news as it happens. Get it here.