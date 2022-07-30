Man charged with attempting to abduct child from Aldi after man seen on CCTV talking to youngster

A man has been charged with attempted kidnapping of an Aldi child after CCTV footage showed a man trying to pick up a youth.

Sergejus Paskevicius, 59, from Heywood in Rochdale, was arrested and will appear in Manchester and Salford court today on charges of child abduction.

It came after CCTV captured the moment when a man standing by the luggage compartment of an Aldi in Heywood around 5:45 p.m. on July 23 appeared to be trying to talk to a child.

The man who then tried stood by the separate luggage room while trying to talk to a child.

He then tried to pick up the child and walk out of the store.

Footage of the incident was shared online.

It showed another child struggling with the man and eventually taking the younger one back.

The man then walked out of the supermarket.

Greater Manchester Police said: ‘We thank the public for their response and patience as we conduct our investigations this week, and remind them not to share any information or images online that could risk harming this case.’