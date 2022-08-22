Man charged over baby’s death at Bankstown Lidcombe Hospital after coronial report revealed gas link

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man was charged six years ago with manslaughter of a newborn baby boy after a tragic mix-up with a neonatal medical gas outlet at a hospital in western Sydney.

NSW Police were notified of the baby’s death after he passed away at a hospital in Bankstown on July 13, 2016.

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding the death began last year, but the case was referred to the office of the director of the public prosecutor’s office for a review of police evidence during the investigation.

Man has been charged with gas mixing that resulted in a baby dying in hospital

The DPP advised police and led a 61-year-old man to go to Bankstown Police Station on Monday.

The man was arrested and charged with manslaughter by criminal negligence and causing grievous bodily harm through negligent act or omission.

It is alleged in court that the man failed to adhere to Australian standards when certifying oxygen compounds in the neonatal medical gas outlet at the hospital.

The man was denied bail and will appear in Bankstown court on Monday.