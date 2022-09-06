Man charged over alleged murder of Louise Hughes found dead in quiet street in Park Holme, Adelaide

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man has been charged with murder after the horrific death of a 51-year-old woman on a quiet suburban street on Tuesday morning.

Louise Hughes was found dead in a house in Park Holme, five miles southwest of Adelaide city centre.

Lee Streng, 33, is charged with the murder of the mother of two, who collapsed just before 5 a.m. and was found unresponsive in the house on Condada Avenue.

Stern was taken from the house handcuffed with his hands covered in paper bags to hold possible forensic evidence.

Louise Hughes (pictured) was found dead Tuesday morning in a house in Park Holme, five miles southwest of Adelaide city centre.

Despite attempts to resuscitate her at the scene, Mrs Hughes, who was married with two daughters and a grandchild, died at the scene.

Chief Inspector Mick Fisher said people living in the house called paramedics, who then called the police.

“It’s an unusual situation, people don’t normally just die without some outside influence, it’s not clear at this stage how this person died, so we’re investigating,” he said.

“I can’t say much more – it’s still very early in the investigation and when things get clearer, maybe we can tell you more.”

He said that Ms Hughes and Mr Streng were acquaintances but not relatives and that she was not known to the police.

“Major Crime’s involvement in forensics is to determine what we have on the scene,” he said.

Lee Streng (pictured centre) is charged with the murder of a mother of two who was found dead Tuesday morning in a house in Park Holme, Adelaide

“An autopsy will be performed on the deceased woman to determine her cause of death.”

Neighbor Jin Liu was awakened by the sound of police cars arriving at the scene.

“I feel really weird because this street is really peaceful,” he said the advertiser.

Mr Liu added that he was nervous for his children and other people in the area.

Another resident, who would not be named, said the man who lived in the house was “an interesting character.”

Louise Hughes (pictured) was married with two daughters and a grandchild. A man has been accused of murdering her

Michelle Swincer said she looked out her window and saw police cars and plainclothes detectives.

“It’s very worrying, in my quiet little street nothing ever seems to happen… I know things happen, but it’s quite confrontational when it happens in your street,” she said.

Another neighbor said Mrs. Hughes was friendly and would wave, but the family kept to themselves.

Police and a forensic investigation team were on the scene for several hours on Tuesday to gather evidence and talk to neighbors.

Anyone with information about the suspected murder is asked to contact police.