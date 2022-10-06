Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was defending himself against murder charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade, took off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and taped a sign he’d been given to object to his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured dozens of others on Nov. 21 in the Waukesha suburb of Milwaukee. Police said he entered the parade after fleeing domestic violence, although officers were not chasing him at the time. The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree willful manslaughter. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks acted as his own lawyer since last week, when he demanded that Judge Jennifer Dorow fire his public defenders. His trial began Monday with jury selection. Brooks repeatedly interrupted Dorow before bringing in potential jurors, forcing the judge to move him to another courtroom where he could watch and speak via video as she activated his microphone.

Opening statements were expected on Thursday. Brooks started the day by interrupting Dorow at least a dozen times before the jurors entered the courtroom. He told her, among other things, that he does not recognize his own name.

Dorow had bailiffs take him to the alternate courtroom. Once there, he took off his prison uniform and sat on the defense table with his back to the camera. You could see him gesturing and poking his finger on the table. Dorow said that while bailiffs tried to move him, he took off his shoe and threatened to throw it.

He was given a sign to hold up the camera to signal objections, which he taped to the front of his pants. He also claimed that he needed medical attention for a cut on his fingers. Dorow said there was no blood and that he would have to wait until lunchtime.

District attorney Susan Opper told Dorow she believes Brooks is simply trying to delay the trial. She said recordings of his calls from prison show that he discusses his case with several people every day.

“These actions are intentional and intentional and they have escalated,” Opper said. “He’s trying to derail this procedure and delay the inevitable.”

Dorow agreed, noting that four psychologists examined Brooks.

“It is very clear to this court that everything he has done as described by the state and has made clear in the record of these proceedings, that it is Mr Brooks’ sole intention to mock this trial,” said Dorow. “I believe this trial should continue and should continue.”

After Dorow called the jurors to the courtroom, Brooks pulled his letter of appeal from his pants and stood behind the table with eyes closed as Dorow read each indictment.

PART: