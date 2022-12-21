Man charged in Hayward road rage shooting

HAYWARD – A 33-year-old man from San Leandro was charged with three felonies in a road shooting on Monday, according to police and the court.

The driver who was shot at was not injured, but his vehicle was hit six times by gunfire, police said.

The suspect was charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm on someone’s person in a city. He was held without bail in Santa Rita Jail on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday near Stonewall and West Winton Avenue. Police said the shooting likely resulted from the suspect speeding in the area. The suspect drove on after the shooting but was apprehended a short time later near West Winton Avenue and Alexander Court.

A loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found in the suspect’s vehicle. Police said the bullets in the gun matched shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

The shot driver identified the suspect at the scene of his arrest, authorities said.