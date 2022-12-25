Man charged in connection with the shooting of Omar and Tarek Zahad at Auburn gym

A man has been charged over his alleged connection to a shooting that killed a Comanchero bikie and injured his brother earlier this year.

Adam Ganaim, 22, was arrested at 10:30pm on Christmas Eve at Sydney’s domestic terminal, seven months after the May 10 shooting.

Comanchero bikie Omar Zahed was reportedly killed and his brother Tarek injured while they were at BodyFit Gym in Auburn, western Sydney.

Comanchero bikie Omar Zahed (left) was reportedly killed and his brother Tarek (right) injured while at BodyFit Gym in Auburn, western Sydney

Tarek suffered 10 gunshot wounds to his head and body, with one shot reportedly piercing him right through his eye

Ganaim is not accused of being the shooter and was charged with concealment of a serious criminal offence. The Daily Telegraph reported.

He will face the Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital and operated on before later being released and spotted in an Instagram post with Comanchero gang president Allan Meehan at a restaurant in August.

At the time, a source said he had “completely lost sight in his right eye,” leaving him virtually blind, as he already had impaired vision in his left eye.

“He had an incident years ago where the vision in his left eye is only 20 to 30 percent,” the source said.

“So now that he’s probably blind in his right eye, he won’t see nearly at all.”

Less than a week after the rally, police dramatically arrested Tarek on a Sydney street.

He was rushed to hospital and operated on before later being released and seen in an Instagram post with Comanchero gang leader Allan Meehan (second from left) at a restaurant in August.

He was later charged with the gangland murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum in Bankstown in 2014.

Assoum was found with a gunshot wound to his thigh and several lacerations to his head before being taken to Liverpool Hospital, where he died.

Tarek appeared briefly in the NSW High Court in October, before it closed to hear an application for a suppression order over material involved in Tarek’s bail application.

His application was delayed until later in the year before his application was rejected after he made a bid at Burwood Local Court this week.