A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a body was found in a caravan in a small coastal town.

Police discovered the gruesome remains of a 66-year-old man in Port Neil, 300km west of Adelaide, after officers conducted a welfare check on Saturday.

Locals are wavering over the alleged murder of ‘Robbo’, who kept to himself – with one suggesting there had been trouble brewing nearby recently.

Police arrested the younger man on Saturday, not long after the body was found on the property.

They said the two men knew each other and that the alleged crime was not a random incident.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Branch inspected the site on Sunday, along with forensic criminals and a forensic pathologist.

The coroner is investigating. Police cordoned off a large area and made a search for nearby huts.

Superintendent Brett Featherby said media police would not reveal the cause of death or the type of relationship the men had due to “operational reasons.”

An unnamed local was concerned that the town’s name would be dragged through the mud, which says a lot: Adelaide Nu he had recently heard of trouble in the area.

“I’ve heard there’s some trouble going on,” he said.

The dead man – who was not popular in the area – is known to have returned from prison in the Northern Territory in recent years.

Another resident claimed he rented a house in the center of town but was recently evicted for not paying the rent.

Meanwhile, the arrested man was denied bail and will appear before the Port Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday.