Man is caught PEEING on grave of ex-wife he divorced 48 years ago by woman’s stunned children

A man has been caught urinating on the grave of his ex-wife, whom he divorced 48 years ago.

In shocking footage, captured by a hidden camera set up by family members, the man can be seen stopping in his SUV to get out while running the engine to walk to a grave.

The man can then be seen unzipping his pants to relieve himself, completely unaware that his every move is being captured on film.

The images were posted to Facebook by Michael Murphy, 43, whose mother, Linda Louise Torello, is six feet below the peeing grave.

Pictured at his mother’s grave, Michael Murphy at first believed the feces left behind came from a dog walker, but then realized it was in fact a deliberate act

The man, who was married 48 years ago, was seen getting out of his car and then peeing on the grave

“THIS BREAKS MY HEART,” he wrote. “A man from Bergen County New Jersey left bags of poop almost every morning and pissed on my mother’s headstone as a normal routine,” also assisted by his wife.

“We have weeks and months of evidence. This has been reported to the police and the news outlets. No one in my family has been in contact with him since 1976. We’re not sure how he found my mother’s grave. But this comes back to a problem from nearly 50 years ago. Pray for us thank you and please share!!!’ Murphy wrote online.

Torello died of cancer in 2017 at the age of 66, meaning her ex-husband may have been urinating on the grave for five years.

She is buried in a cemetery at Tappan Reformed Church in Orangetown, New York.

At first Murphy saw a bag of feces, but he thought it had been left there by accident, perhaps by a dog walker. But then he noticed the same thing the next time he visited the site.

The police were called and the children of Torello were given permission by the cemetery manager to place a camera next to the grave to catch the perpetrator.

While he was peeing, the current wife of the man was seen waiting for him in the nearby SUV

Upon reviewing the footage, they were shocked to discover it was a man who had briefly married Torello in the 1970s.

Furthermore, it turns out that the man would drive to the cemetery every morning at dawn while his current wife was in the car, just to walk to Torello’s grave and pee on it.

Murphy said the videos and photos he and his sister took indicated that the man drove to the cemetery almost every morning at 6:15 a.m. specifically to pee on Torello’s grave.

“I can’t get my wife to go out to dinner, but this man makes sure his wife comes with him every morning to desecrate my mother’s remains!” Murphy said angrily.

“I was shaking as I hid. My sister was crying. … I was sick, I was so angry,’ he told the Daily voice.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Murphy explained how the man has stopped doing the daily ritual since shooting the footage.

Torello’s children shared a prayer from her funeral, held in August 2017

Murphy spoke of the immense pain he felt when he was the victim of such an act, which made his mother’s death all the more difficult to bear.

‘I believe he stopped but I’m so protective right now’ I go every morning just in case. If he sees a car there, at least he will be deterred from driving on because the police were a complete disappointment,” he explained.

“I promised my wife and children I wouldn’t hurt him, but I’m afraid to confront him because I wouldn’t be able to control myself if I got that close to him. He did this for months, maybe years, at my mother’s grave. Every cop I speak to has said, “You’re a better man than me because I would have killed him.”

“Having done this is actually worse than losing my mother, please pray for me not to endanger my wife, my children and my home, business etc,” he said.

The man did not personally approach the perpetrator, but did post a message on social media that he apparently saw that reads: ‘A storm is coming’.

The Orangetown, New York Police Department said they couldn’t do anything because there were no specific threats of physical assault.

When asked why he might want to hurt him, Murphy told police about urinating in the grave, but so far he hasn’t acted simply by believing the man is “a few crackers short.”