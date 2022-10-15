Man brutally beaten unconscious by NFL star Alvin Kamara sues him for over $10 million

The man allegedly assaulted by NFL star Alvin Kamara at a Las Vegas nightclub filed a lawsuit Friday seeking more than $10 million in damages, claiming he was disfigured and mentally tormented by the beating. .

Prosecutors also allege that the New Orleans Saints running back bragged about the attack just minutes after he left the man unconscious and bleeding on the floor.

According to the indictment, Kamara brutally punched Darnell Greene “without justifiable provocation” when the two met while waiting for a lift after a night at Drai’s rooftop nightclub on Feb. 5.

When Greene tried to enter the elevator, Kamara “forcibly blocked” him by throwing an arm across his chest, which then led to the “brutal, violent attack.”

Kamara is said to have repeatedly hit Greene in the head when he tried to run away.

Greene was knocked unconscious by the blows and fell to the ground, but Kamara and his crew, including Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, continued to punch the helpless man.

The NFL star personally punched Greene about eight times, three times when the victim was on the ground, according to the police report.

The relentless stomping broke the victim’s orbital lobe and “severely injured his shoulder, back and neck, leaving him momentarily unconscious and helpless on the ground.”

It was only when nightclub security personnel intervened that the four men stopped their alleged assault on the victim.

According to police, Greene did not hit, push or beat Kamara or the three men he was with during the alleged battery.

Greene’s lawsuit describes how he will be affected by the attack in the future, including “physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of care capacity, past, present and future medical costs, permanent brain damage, physical disability and loss of pleasure” of life.’

Photos of CCTV footage found in the lawsuit show how the scene unfolded, including photos of Greene running away from Kamara and lying unconscious for minutes after the attack.

Kamara and his friends then took off in a black SUV before laughing among themselves and bragging about the incident, with Kamara reportedly saying, “I’ve had so much contact with the ***** jaw.”

Another of his group cheered him on and said, “That shit sounded like the ******* got hit with a baseball bat.”

Kamara signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the Saints in 2020, with $34 million guaranteed

But another also reportedly warned Kamara about his behavior, saying, “You stumble, you can’t act like this,” to which the NFL star replied, “I know bro, but you know I can’t stop. ‘

His friend replied, ‘You must. You have to figure that out. The wrong ******* catches you… you get a lawsuit.’

The next day, Kamara played in the NFL’s Pro Bowl, despite the Saints organization knowing he was wanted by the Las Vegas Police Department. The Saints said Kamara was already on the field by the time it became clear he was a suspect in the case.

Officers waited until after Sunday’s Pro Bowl to arrest Kamara, as they were unable to identify him as the alleged attacker until more than 10 hours after the crime.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with a felony battery that resulted in significant bodily harm.

Considered one of the best and most versatile running backs in the NFL, Kamara signed a five-year $75 million contract extension with the Saints in 2020. The deal includes approximately $34 million in guarantees.