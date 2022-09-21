Man banned from roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a beer from a stag do minibus

<!–

A driver has lost his license after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a deer-do minibus on the highway while driving 70 km/h.

Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to get the can after he started talking to the group when he pulled up next to their party minibus between junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle showed Holmes leaning over to accept the drink from one of the passengers on the bus, but insisted that he pass it on to someone else in his car.

Footage of the February 4 incident also captured him driving on the highway in a manner that: had ‘costed lives’.

Holmes, a 24-year-old civil engineer, has been banned from driving for 15 months after admitting to dangerous driving – and will have to pass an extensive test to get back on the road.

His decision to ‘have a little laugh with them’ has resulted in him losing his driver’s license and being sentenced to 12 months’ community service with 140 hours of unpaid work.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard he started to get very close behind another vehicle on a busy highway and the stunt could have had ‘catastrophic’ consequences.

Mark Olszewski, chairman of the bank, told Holmes: “What we have seen in the images is of great concern to us. The possible outcome of that behavior could have been catastrophic. It could have cost lives.’

But Debbie Leadbetter, the engineer’s lawyer, protested that Holmes had gotten caught up in a “very exciting day.”

“He had been to Birmingham with his children. He picked up a friend and they would go out in the evening,” she said.

“They passed a group of people who started gesturing and waving at them.

‘There was chatter with them, they were in great shape. For a moment he got caught up in the fervor of the bachelorette party and bizarrely agreed to take this can and give it to his friend.’

Ms Leadbetter added that Holmes was “in full control of the vehicle and did not look away from the road”. “He just held out his hand. It was momentary stupidity,’ she said.

The lawyer said Holmes – who was tracked down by police after the incident – was concerned about the effect his driving ban would have on his work.

He has also been ordered to pay £280 in court costs and charges.