Man arrested on Isle of Skye over three linked assaults after woman found injured

A man has been arrested in connection with three linked attacks in the Scottish Highlands, including one that was feared to have involved a firearm.

The 39-year-old is said to have been involved in the incidents that took place on the Isle of Skye and Dornie this morning, but has now been taken into custody.

One patient was flown to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while two others were helicoptered to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. STV reported.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that a fourth person is being treated at Broadford Hospital on Skye.

Police and ambulance services rushed to the scene after an injured woman was reported at 9am at a home in the Tarksavaig area of ​​the Scottish island.

According to sources, the suspect used firearms while an emergency helicopter was also reportedly on the scene.

Police said a second linked incident also took place in nearby Teangue and a third in Dornie will also be part of their investigation.

Police say there have been three linked incidents that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man

Local residents have since reported that the suspect is believed to have used a knife and firearm in a series of attacks, but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

A resident said at the time of the incident: ‘Sleat cuttings, then shotgun in Dornie. The victim is on his way to the hospital.

“This is from a Dornie resident. Don’t know if the culprit has been caught yet.’

A police presence in Teangue on Skye, despite there being no further risk to the community

After the man’s arrest, police described the situation as ‘under control’.

A Scotland Police spokesman said today: ‘We were notified shortly before 9am on Wednesday 10 August of an injured woman at a home in the Tarskavaig area of ​​Skye.

“Police are also investigating two other incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie that are being linked.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. At this stage, we believe the situation is under control and there is no risk to the wider community.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

SNP MP for Skye and Lochaber, Ian Blackford, said: ‘This is terrible and shocking news, especially for a place like Skye and Lochalsh.

“I have been kept informed of the events and it is my understanding that a firearm and knives were involved. I’m told there’s one dead and three injured.

“Firearms regulations are there for a reason and there needs to be an evaluation of this incident to see if lessons can be learned.

“I want to pay tribute to the emergency services, including the police and the Scottish Ambulance Service, as well as local authorities. I understand the situation is under control.’

Highland Council Convener Bill Lobban added: ‘We are grateful to our colleagues from the emergency services for bringing this very serious and shocking incident to an end.

“We will support the communities and our partners in every way we can.

“The communities of Skye and Dornie will be shocked and saddened by these incidents and our thoughts are with the individuals affected.”