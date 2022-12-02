Man arrested in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff

<!–

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of rapper Takeoff.

Patrick Clark was arrested by Houston police on Friday and charged with the rapper’s Nov. 1 death at a private party outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas.

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and torso, according to a coroner’s report, and was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of the morning.

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Horrifying footage from the night showed the desperate last moments as Migos rapper Quavo desperately tried to help save his nephew.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was part of the hip-hop trio Migos.