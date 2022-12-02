Saturday, December 3, 2022
Man arrested in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff
News

Man arrested in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Rolling Loud festival at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Oakland, California. He was shot dead at a bowling alley in Texas on November 1

BREAKING NEWS: Man, 33, has been arrested for the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff during an altercation at a Texas bowling alley

By Claudia Aoraha, Senior Reporter for Dailymail.Com

published: 20:32, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 20:37, Dec 2, 2022

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of rapper Takeoff.

Patrick Clark was arrested by Houston police on Friday and charged with the rapper’s Nov. 1 death at a private party outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas.

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and torso, according to a coroner’s report, and was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of the morning.

Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Horrifying footage from the night showed the desperate last moments as Migos rapper Quavo desperately tried to help save his nephew.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was part of the hip-hop trio Migos.

Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Rolling Loud festival at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Oakland, California. He was shot dead at a bowling alley in Texas on November 1

Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Rolling Loud festival at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Oakland, California. He was shot dead at a bowling alley in Texas on November 1

