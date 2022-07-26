Man arrested in cold case murder of German backpacker Simone Strobel

The German backpacker’s friend, 25-year-old kindergarten teacher Simone Strobel, whose body was found in 2005 near a caravan park in Lismore, will be extradited to NSW from Western Australia.

Tobias Friedrich Moran, formerly known as Tobias Suckfuell, was traveling through Australia with Mrs Strobel when her body was found in 2005 near a caravan park in Lismore. She was suffocated with a pillow or a plastic bag.

No one has ever been charged for her death.

Friend Tobias Friedrich Moran (pictured), 42, formerly known as Tobias Suckfuell, was arrested and will be extradited to NSW from Western Australia

Moran, 42, faced Perth Magistrates Court from custody on Tuesday over an extradition request.

A prosecutor told the court that Moran had been arrested by a WA Police Homicide Detective after a warrant was issued by their NSW counterparts.

He will be flown to Sydney on Wednesday.

Magistrate Sandra De Maio said she would grant the warrant and told Moran he would be released by police until he appears in court in NSW.

Moran is due to appear in court at Downing Center in Sydney on Thursday. NSW Police have yet to formally confirm the nature of his charges, but confirmed that a 42-year-old man had been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation.

“More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available,” a spokesman for the NSW Police Department said.

Moran’s attorney, Tony Elliott, said his client had no prior known convictions and that he was not aware of any other charges or bail proceedings.

Police have previously said they believe Ms Strobel was murdered by Moran, who refused to return to Australia to testify during her inquest.

Deputy NSW coroner Paul McMahon in 2007 found there was insufficient evidence to recommend charges, but said he had a “very strong suspicion” that Moran, then known as Suckfuell, was involved in the murder.

Ms Strobel was on a night out with Moran and friends when she was last seen at the Lismore Tourist Caravan Park on February 11, 2005.

Her body was found six days later, hidden under palm fronds on a sports field, less than 100 yards from the caravan park.

A $1 million reward has been offered to solve the young teacher’s murder.