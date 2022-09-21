Man arrested over helicopter crash death of Outback Wrangler star Chris Wilson in west Arnhem Land

<!–

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a helicopter crash in the Northern Territory that killed a cast member of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler show.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and is being questioned by police, police said.

Chris Wilson, 34, was killed on February 28 when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was hovering 30 meters below collided with trees and the ground in western Arnhem Land.

The body of the father of two was found 40 meters from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, a preliminary report from the Air Transport Safety Bureau revealed in April.

He was harnessed to a leash so he could harvest eggs from hard-to-reach crocodile nests in swampy areas while the helicopter hovered above.

The crashed helicopter was one of three collecting eggs that day. It was found by one of the other crews after it failed to respond to radio calls.

Outback Wrangler host Matt Wright previously said that “his family and team were absolutely devastated by the tragic accident.”

“(They) are heartbroken at the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson,” a statement from The Fordham Company said a day after the crash.

A preliminary ATSB analysis of the site indicated that the accident occurred when the helicopter’s main rotor blade struck and severed a tree trunk several times before the aircraft touched the ground.

Initial reviews indicated that the engine had stopped before the helicopter hit the ground.

An investigation found no defects that could cause the engine to stop and there was no visible damage to the tail rotor blades and propulsion system.

Outback Wrangler is an adventure television series filmed in remote Top End locations and broadcast in more than 90 countries.

The show tells the story of the capture and transportation of dangerous animals that pose a threat to humans, including crocodiles and wild buffalo.