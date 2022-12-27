Man Arrested For Anti-Asian Hate Crimes At In-N-Out In San Ramon, California

Law enforcement officers in California have arrested a man on two counts of hate crimes following an incident on Christmas Eve in which he harassed Asian diners at an In-N-Out.

Jordan Krah, 40, of Denver, Colorado, approached two customers at a San Ramon In-N-Out burger and harassed the couple, who were recording themselves trying different foods at the popular burger chain.

‘Are you filming yourself eating? They’re weird homosexuals,” Krah told the couple: Arine Kim and Eliott Ha.

Jordan Krah, 40, of Denver is pictured here in a silver Mustang. He stalked a couple of Asian friends at an In-N-Out burger on Christmas Eve before allegedly pulling a similar stunt on Christmas morning with a Filipino family.

He continued from there, ‘Are you Japanese or Korean?’ he asked her.

Becoming increasingly hostile from there, he said, ‘Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? Do you have gay sex with him?

Normally I could spit in your face. That’s some Filipino bullshit,” she continued before saying, “I’m a slave master, fuckin’”.

Krah told the couple that he would see them outside in a minute before watching them finish their food as he looked out the window from outside the restaurant.

In an interview with KTVU, Arine Kim said that Krah “didn’t look quite right mentally.” He kept spouting nonsense.

‘Honestly, if I hadn’t recorded it, I wouldn’t have believed it happened because, even some of the words he said, on the spur of the moment, I didn’t realize he called himself a slave master.

“I completely forgot that he threatened to spit on us as well,” he said.

Arine Kim speaks to a local Fox outlet about the In-N-Out incident, which she recorded and posted on TikTok, drawing the attention of a local police chief.

Chief Denton Carlson posted details about Krah on Twitter in an effort to get the community involved in identifying and tracking him down, which is exactly what happened.

Krah has also been accused of harassing another woman, Abigail Halili, and her brothers when they entered a store in downtown Danville on Christmas Day.

The family is of Filipino descent, and Krah reportedly went on a similar tirade.

‘You are going to vandalize the store, you are going to rob the place, I don’t trust you. Go out! You are Filipino idiots!’ he said, according to Halili.

Krah approached the couple and began making bizarre comments about their ethnicity.

Krah became furious with the couple and began making more inflammatory comments.

The video posted to TikTok by Kim went viral, drawing the attention of San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson, who took to Twitter to try to identify the perpetrator.

He posted a photo of Krah and said the suspect was driving a Silver Mustang with Florida license plates. He was eventually identified and registered at the Martinez Detention Center.

A statement from Lt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department said Krah was charged with two counts of “Committing a hate crime.”

As of December 26, he remained in custody.

On Monday, Carlson tweeted that Krah was “being interviewed” and that additional arrest charges would be filed “if they are determined to be necessary.”