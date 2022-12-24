Man arrested at Sydney Airport for fatal Comanchero shooting

Homicide Squad detectives arrested a man at Sydney’s domestic airport on Saturday night as part of their investigation into the falling ambush of Comanchero bikie boss Tarek Zahed and his brother, Omar, who were killed in the attack.

Detectives arrested the man around 10:30 p.m. and charged him with concealing a serious crime at Mascot police station.

Comanchero member Tarek Zahed (center) and his brother Omar were gunned down in May at an Auburn gym. Credit:Kate Geraghty

At least two gunmen shot the brothers as they left Auburn’s BodyFit gym on Parramatta Road in May.

Omar, 39, died at the “horrific and confrontational scene” that unfolded in front of several witnesses in the gym foyer after going into cardiac arrest caused by the gunshot wounds to his abdomen, arms and legs.