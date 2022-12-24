Man arrested at Sydney Airport for fatal Comanchero shooting

Homicide Squad detectives arrested a man at Sydney’s domestic airport on Saturday night as part of their investigation into the falling ambush of Comanchero bikie boss Tarek Zahed and his brother, Omar, who were killed in the attack.
Detectives arrested the man around 10:30 p.m. and charged him with concealing a serious crime at Mascot police station.
At least two gunmen shot the brothers as they left Auburn’s BodyFit gym on Parramatta Road in May.
Omar, 39, died at the “horrific and confrontational scene” that unfolded in front of several witnesses in the gym foyer after going into cardiac arrest caused by the gunshot wounds to his abdomen, arms and legs.
His brother Tarek survived 10 gunshot wounds to his head, legs and body. Ambulance personnel treated him at the scene and took him to hospital in a critical condition. He was discharged after multiple surgeries that saved his life.
Police had warned the brothers the week before the shooting that there was a target on their heads.
Ten minutes after the attack, an Audi Q7 was set on fire in Berala, four kilometers away, and another Q7 set on fire exploded a short time later in Greenacre.
Tactical police intercepted Tarek’s car in a “high-risk” arrest in August and dragged him from the vehicle while the senior Comanchero was on his way to a function in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. He was charged with the alleged murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum in 2014.