Man arrested after egg thrown in direction of King Charles

London: A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was believed to have been thrown towards Britain’s King Charles while walking, PA Media reported.
The alleged attack took place on Tuesday (UK time) while 74-year-old Charles, who came to the throne in September following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, was visiting Luton, northwest of London.
A police spokesman confirmed that a man in his 20s had been arrested in St George’s Square in Luton and was in custody for questioning.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
Last month, a man was detained by police after eggs were thrown at Charles and Camilla, his wife and the Queen Consort, as they performed an engagement in northern England.
Loading
The latest incident comes as the royal family braces for the release of a Netflix documentary series on Thursday about the King’s youngest son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and their latest anticipated criticism of the royal household.
It also comes a week after the royals became embroiled in a new race spat involving the godmother of Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, who left her honorary role after making “unacceptable” comments about race and nationality to a guest at a Buckingham Palace party.
Egg protests are not a new occurrence for the royals: in 2002, eggs were thrown at Elizabeth’s royal car when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walk in central Dublin in 1995.