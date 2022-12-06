Man arrested after egg thrown in direction of King Charles

London: A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was believed to have been thrown towards Britain’s King Charles while walking, PA Media reported.

The alleged attack took place on Tuesday (UK time) while 74-year-old Charles, who came to the throne in September following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, was visiting Luton, northwest of London.

Security guards lead Britain’s King Charles III out of the way as he met the public on a visit to Luton. Credit:AP

A police spokesman confirmed that a man in his 20s had been arrested in St George’s Square in Luton and was in custody for questioning.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.