Man arrested after Darrin Pierce, Berwick father, is killed in an alleged hit-and-run near Melbourne

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A father of three has died after being hit by a car in an alleged hit-and-run as he and his wife split up during a midnight walk home from a country pub.

Darrin Pierce, 44, was walking along the Princes Highway in Berwick, an hour east of Melbourne, just after midnight on November 26 when he was hit by a car.

Mr Pierce, a well-known local pest control officer, was found by two teenage girls with ‘life-threatening’ injuries on the side of the motorway before being rushed to hospital.

He was beyond saving.

Darrin Pierce, 44, died after an alleged hit-and-run incident on Princes Highway in Berwick, an hour east of Melbourne. He and his wife Kati (pictured together) walked home, but broke up on the way

Just hours before his death, Mr Pierce, a devoted Collingwood fan, was pictured laughing alongside his hero, former Magpies star Dane Swan in the pub

A 31-year-old man from Narre Warren was arrested Saturday and is assisting police in their investigation.

Police also seized a black BMW sedan.

Mr. Pierce’s devastated widow, Kati Pierce, said she and her husband had decided to take the 15 minute walk home after popping into the pub for dinner and drinks.

She walked in front of him on the footpath as he walked down the road.

“I walked ahead of him and he came later, but I could still hear him talking behind me. But I came home and he didn’t come home,” Ms. Pierce told the Announce sun.

Two teenage girls, believed to be 18, had found Mr Pierce dying beside the Princes Highway and stopped to comfort him before calling an ambulance.

“I hear a girl put his head on her leg and comforted him, that’s very nice,” Mrs. Pierce said.

Mr Pierce, a well-known local pest control worker, was found on the side of the motorway with ‘life-threatening’ injuries and rushed to hospital, where he later died

Just hours before his death, Mr Pierce, a devoted Collingwood fan, was pictured laughing alongside his hero, former Magpies star Dane Swan in the pub.

He went out for dinner and drinks with his wife and had met Swan at a sporting event in Berwick just hours before the fatal accident.

Mr. Pierce has two children from a previous marriage and a young son Jordan with Mrs. Pierce.

December is my birthday, we planned to spend it together, but he’s not here with me. I have no family here. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t speak English very well,’ she said.

Victoria Police say investigations into the incident are ongoing and are urging witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.